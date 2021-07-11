Southport is home to twelve celebs you may not be aware of.

Southport, like many other towns in Merseyside, has produced a slew of well-known figures.

Southport is home to a plethora of celebrities, many of whom were born, raised, or have a special connection to the town.

They all have a special connection to the seaside town, from players like Jack Rodwell to award-winning actress Miranda Richardson.

Some are more well-known, such as comedian Lee Mack, but there are others you may not be aware of.

Some Sandgrounders remain in town or close by, while others have flown the coop and established a name for themselves elsewhere.

It’s not an entire list, but have a look and see if any of them catch your attention.

Tommy Fleetwood is a professional golfer from the United Kingdom who has won five times on the European Tour.

Fleetwood was born in the town of Southport in January 1991 and raised there. He also plays golf on a regular basis at Formby Hall.

The 30-year-old is known for his eccentric fashion sense and northern sense of humour.

“I prefer looking a little different,” he previously told the Mirror about his appearance.

“It’s nice to have something that distinguishes you. On our globe, there are a lot of people with long hair, yet not many of them are golfers.

“My father is going bald, so I might as well enjoy my hair while I still have it!”

Lee Gordon McKillop, best known by his stage name Lee Mack, is a British actor.

The actor, comedian, and host is most known for writing and starring in the sitcom Not Going Out, as well as serving as a team captain on the BBC One comedy panel game Would I Lie to You?, hosting the Sky One panel show Duck Quacks Don’t Echo, and presenting the panel program They Think It’s All Over.

He’s a true Sandgrounder, and he’s even given his lawnmower to Southport’s famous museum.

Thirty-year-old Jack joined Everton’s academy when he was seven years old and made his debut in 2007.

Before joining Manchester City in 2012, he played five years in the first team.

After only 16 appearances in the league, The summary comes to a close.