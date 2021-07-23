Sources reveal that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are serious about making their relationship work.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are committed to making their romance work. Affleck and Lopez are “madly in love” and their relationship is stronger than ever.

Insiders disclosed in this week’s edition of People that the couple spends time together with each other’s children.

According to a source close to Lopez, the couple is doing everything they can to ensure that their love will last this time.

The source stated, “They want to do everything they can to make this work.” “Even though their breakup was terrible for Jennifer many years ago, she has never spoken anything negative about Ben.”

Lopez “feels like they’ve been given a second chance” and is overjoyed to have discovered “someone who truly loves her for who she is” in Affleck, according to the insider.

In the meantime, Affleck is said to be equally protective of his connection with Lopez. “Ben wants to safeguard what they have,” a source told People, adding that he is quite happy with his partner. “She’s perfect for him.”

According to sources, Lopez and Affleck have been spending more time with their children. Lopez’s 13-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Emme and Max Muniz, have been warming up to their mother’s new partner and “are on board with starting fresh in L.A,” according to a source. Lopez has also been spending time with Affleck’s daughters, Seraphina and Violet Affleck, whom he has with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In 2001, Affleck met Lopez on the production of “Gigli.” They began dating in 2002 and married the following year. However, due to last-minute concerns, they had to postpone their wedding just days before the big day. They called off their engagement in January 2004.

When images of Lopez and Affleck being affectionate and going on romantic excursions together surfaced online in April, rumors about their revived relationship began to circulate. Affleck was recently seen house searching with Lopez in Los Angeles, raising reports that they are intending to move in together.