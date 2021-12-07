Sour Tour 2022: Special Guests, Ticket Sales, and Tour Dates Announced by Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo, an American pop singer, launched her worldwide Sour tour on Monday, which will take her across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Olivia confirmed the tour dates and said, “SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!” on Instagram.

Rodrigo also said that three “angels” will accompany her on the tour at various times. Gracie Abrams (April 2–23), Holly Humberstone (April 26–May 25), and Baby Queen (June 11–July 7) are among the characters featured.

New York City, Las Vegas, Houston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Toronto, and other major cities will be visited by the Sour Tour. The tour kicks off in the United States on April 2, 2022, in San Francisco, with the first European stop in London on June 11, 2022. Dublin, Amsterdam, Paris, and Milan are among the other European cities.

Early bird sales are available now until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT for those who create a “Verified Fan account.” The public sale begins on December 10th.

Rodrigo, who is 18 years old, is the second-youngest artist in the “Big Four” to have four Grammy nominations. Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video are among her seven Grammy nominations for 2022.

The Grammy Awards will take place on January 31, 2022.

The following are the dates for the Sour Tour 2022:

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA, April 2

Theatrical of the Clouds, Portland, OR, April 5

WAMU Theater, Seattle, WA, April 6

Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver, BC, April 7

UCCU Center, Salt Lake City, UT, April 9

Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom, April 11 & 12.

Minneapolis, MN, Armory, April 14

Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom, April 15 & 16.

Milwaukee, WI, Eagles Ballroom, April 19

The Factory, Chesterfield, MO, April 20

The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, Cincinnati, OH, April 22

The Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, will host a performance on April 23.

New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall, April 26 & 27

Massey Hall, Toronto, ON, April 29 & 30

Boston, MA, May 3rd, Roadrunner

4 May: Anthem in Washington, D.C.

Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia, May 6

Philadelphia, PA, May 7th Philadelphia’s Metropolitan Museum of Art The Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 9th. Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville, TN, May 10 Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater, May 13 Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX, May 14 Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre, May 17 San Diego, CA, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, May 18 The Chelsea, Las Vegas, NV, May 20 Santa Barbara Bowl, May 21st, Santa Barbara, CA Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre, May 24 & 25 Hamburg, Germany, Stadtpark, 11 June The Washington Newsday Brief News for June.