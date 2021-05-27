Soulja Boy claims that he, not Kid Cudi, was the first rapper to use this status symbol.

In many respects, Soulja Boy is the first rapper to achieve success in the Internet age. The “Crank That” artist has a slew of industry firsts, including being the first rapper to wear a specific status badge, which Kid Cudi also wears.

‘The first rapper on YouTube,’ according to Soulja Boy.

Soulja Boy is best known for his breakthrough single “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” from 2007, as well as the memorable dance that accompanied it. Soon after, his debut album Souljaboytellem.com was published, featuring singles like “Donk” and “Yahhh!”

The development of YouTube as a platform coincided with Soulja Boy’s debut. Soulja Boy has claimed that he was the first rapper to put his videos on YouTube since the site’s inception in 2005.

He offered proof of his assertion on Twitter in May 2021. He released his debut album with a major label less than two years after posting his first video on YouTube, barely three months after the website started in 2005.

Another first for rappers has been claimed by Soulja Boy.

Soulja Boy claimed to have another “first” to his name just a few days after claiming to be the first rapper on YouTube.

Kid Cudi, a fellow musician, released a video of his old G-Shock watch after having it engraved with pink diamonds at a jeweler. Soulja Boy didn’t claim to be the first rapper to design a G-Shock watch, but he immediately claimed credit for what he saw as his cultural contribution.

Soulja Boy tweeted, “I was the first rapper with the iced out G-Shock,” along with a video of him wearing his customized G-Shock watch in 2010.