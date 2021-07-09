Sorry for the outrage and misunderstanding caused by the council’s “request for volunteers” for a contractor.

After posting an appeal for volunteers to assist with ongoing work at the Festival Gardens site, Liverpool Council has apologized for “creating uncertainty.”

Vinci Construction, the business carrying out a massive remediation operation on land adjacent to the south Liverpool site in preparation for a big housing development, was appealing for local volunteers to help with weeding at the site, the council tweeted yesterday.

Vinci was searching for six volunteers for a special weeding event at the famed beauty site, according to the tweet.

People were outraged, wondering why a huge corporation was asking for volunteers to help with its initiative instead of compensating them for their time.

Liverpool Wavertree MP Paula Barker was among those who spoke out over the tweet, saying she was “appalled” that a corporation making “vast profits” was advertising for volunteers through the council.

Later, Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson tweeted that she was concerned about the volunteer call and that she would look into it.

The city council responded today with an attempt to explain the situation.

“We placed a call-out for volunteers to help with weeding around the Festival Gardens site yesterday evening,” it read. We understand that this post has sparked some debate and outrage, and we’d want to clarify the situation.

“The idea for volunteering emerged from conversations with people who had sought to be part in the upkeep of the gardens during meetings.

“Along with their work to remediate the development zone, the council’s contractor VINCI had also launched a community participation and training program.”

“This method was agreed upon by people and endorsed by local ward councillors, and it is consistent with other volunteer activities in parks throughout the city.”

VINCI is not contracted to maintain the Festival Gardens site, according to the city council, but is doing so as part of a social value agreement that also includes working with local schools and supporting local charities.

“VINCI workers have already carried out successful social value events in the Festival Gardens, such as twice-monthly garbage picks and making repairs to benches and the boardwalk, for example,” according to a council official.

“Now that we think about it, we realize we should have offered more background in the first place.” The summary comes to a close.