Sophie won’t get justice in ‘A Million Little Things Peter,’ according to fans.

The police should bring Peter Benoit (Andrew Leeds) to justice when A Million Little Things Season 3 returns for the season finale, viewers hope. After all, “Justice: Part 1” and “Justice: Part 2” are the titles of the two-hour season finale. Viewers, on the other hand, have strong suspicions that Sophie Dixon (Lizzy Greene) and Layla Gregory (Emily Giannozio) would not be treated fairly. Will Leeds be a part of the A Million Little Things cast for the finale?

On ‘A Million Little Things,’ who is Peter?

When Sophie auditioned for a rigorous music program that would help her get into the Massachusetts Music Institute, viewers met Peter on A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 4. (MIT). Peter claimed she “lacked passion” after her audition. Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez) scolded the man, telling him there was a better way to express himself. Sophie, on the other hand, was so enraged by the remark that she began playing guitar on the street.

Sophie is seen playing on the street by Peter and his wife, Anna Benoit (Erin Karpluk). Because the program was full, she offers her private music lessons, demonstrating the passion he was looking for. Peter’s recommendations are valued at MIT, and he continues to send them highly qualified students.

On ‘A Million Little Things,’ what happened to Sophie?

Peter began grooming Sophie when she began taking guitar lessons with him. Peter advised that she bring a bathing suit to practice in A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 10 to help her feel “uncomfortable.” The music instructor filmed her while she sang her song in her swimsuit, “so you can see your progress.” He then encouraged her to let go by having her dance with him in her swimming suit.

Sophie dropped by Peter’s studio in another scene to inform him that she had gotten an audition with MIT. He gives her a hug and brushes her hair away from her face before unzipping his pants.