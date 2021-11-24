Sophie Turner Takes A Shot At Her Husband’s Purity Ring In ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ [Watch].

On Tuesday, Netflix released a funny preview for “Jonas Brothers Family Roast,” in which Sophie Turner mocks her husband Joe Jonas and his brothers Nick and Kevin for wearing a purity ring before getting married.

The “Game of Thrones” star began the roast by explaining why he wears a purity ring in the 56-second video. “Let’s talk about purity rings,” Turner replied, pointing to a ring in Joe’s hand.

“For those of you who don’t know, purity rings are worn to show that you’re not having sex before marriage, and the Jonas Brothers all had them,” the actress explained.

The 25-year-old actress went on to say, “No, the rings weren’t a smart idea.”

“They’re hilariously, toe-curlingly lame as a gesture,” she added. “But keep in mind that this was more than a gesture. It was all about faith. This was a question of principle. It was all about standing up and leading by example.” “Joe wasn’t just putting his fingers in a bunch of useless metal rings. He was squeezing co-stars, actors, and even a few of supermodels “‘About her husband,’ she stated.

Nick’s wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin’s wife, reality TV star Danielle Jonas, can both be seen laughing and appreciating Turner’s remarks.

Turner’s fans commended her for mocking the Jonas Brothers, particularly her spouse. The roast was compared to the “Comedy Central Roast” episode by some of them.

Purity rings, Nick had previously said, were not a smart idea because they became a “defining aspect” for the boy band.

In 2019, Nick told Harpers Bazaar, “It was extremely unpleasant.” “Then it became a defining feature of our band’s identity, which was frustrating. At a young age, I was just trying to figure out what love, passion, and even sex meant to me.” On Tuesday, Netflix published “Jonas Brothers Family Roast.”

Nick will appear in the musical drama “Jersey Boys LIVE,” directed by Des McAnuff, in addition to the Netflix special.

Joe will make an appearance in J. D. Dillard’s action-packed war film “Devotion.” Kevin was most recently seen in the music video “Who’s in Your Head,” which was released on Sept. 30.