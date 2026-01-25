Sophie Turner Stars in Gripping Heist Thriller ‘Steal’ as Prime Video Dominates

Prime Video has made a strong impact with its original content in early 2026, cementing its position at the top of the streaming charts. Among its standout offerings is the crime thriller Steal, a six-episode limited series that has captivated audiences with its fast-paced heist plot and underlying social commentary. The show features Sophie Turner in a lead role, drawing praise for her portrayal of Zara Dunne, a London office worker thrust into a complex 4-billion-pound heist.

High Stakes and Social Commentary

Released in early 2026, Steal delves into the gritty world of corporate corruption and modern-day crime. The show begins with Zara, an ordinary office employee, who is reluctantly pulled into a crime by her friend Luke (played by Archie Madekwe). What initially seems like a victimless crime spirals into chaos, and the duo finds themselves caught between the law and criminal forces. As tensions rise, a police investigator, DCI Rhys (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd), follows the trail, while a shocking twist reveals that Darren Yoshida (Andrew Koji), a fellow investigator, is the mastermind behind the scheme, seeking to expose corruption at the highest levels of government.

Turner, best known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, has been lauded for bringing depth to her portrayal of Zara. In an interview with The New York Times, Turner explained that the character’s moral complexity and flawed nature were what drew her to the role. “I was excited to play an office worker… and I was really excited to play a bit of a mess,” she shared.

At its core, Steal is more than just a typical heist drama. It tackles pressing issues like wage inequality, the cost-of-living crisis, and the societal impacts of alcoholism. These themes resonate deeply with viewers, making the series stand out in a crowded genre. According to Collider, the show combines “high stakes intensity” with an “incisive commentary on the state of the world,” exploring the extreme wealth gaps and systemic injustices that fuel the characters’ actions.

The first season of Steal concludes without major cliffhangers, but the strong performance of the cast and the series’ critical success leave the door open for future installments. Although there has been no official renewal as of January 2026, the series has sparked speculation about a potential second season. If it returns, fans may see the original cast reprise their roles or witness a shift in direction, following the format of anthology series like True Detective or The White Lotus.

Prime Video’s Lineup Continues to Impress

While Steal has garnered the most buzz, Prime Video’s 2026 catalog offers much more for viewers. Alongside it, the British crime drama Tin Star continues to capture attention. Starring Tim Roth as a former detective turned small-town police chief, the series delves into themes of family and noir-inspired intrigue. Tin Star has earned a loyal fanbase with its slow-burn storytelling and deep character development over three seasons.

Another notable title, My Lady Jane, reimagines the tragic story of Lady Jane Grey with a magical twist and romance. Though it was canceled prematurely, the series has achieved a near-perfect 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and fan petitions to revive it have garnered over 125,000 signatures.

Prime Video’s diverse mix of programming is solidifying its position as a leader in streaming. With a wide range of genres, tones, and themes, the platform continues to captivate audiences, keeping them engaged and eager for the next episode. As for Turner, her star continues to rise. Following her success in Steal, Turner is also set to take on the iconic role of Lara Croft in the upcoming reboot of Tomb Raider, marking another exciting chapter in her career.