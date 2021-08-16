Sophie Turner Pays Tribut To Joe Jonas, The “Birthday Boy”

Sophie Turner shared fresh photos of her husband Joe Jonas, who turned 32 on Sunday, on Instagram.

Joe stood in front of a “Happy Birthday” decor in a photo released by the “Game of Thrones” alum. “Birthday boy,” she captioned the shot. The singer of “Sucker” dressed in casual attire in front of a silver foil curtain in the next slide.

Nick Jonas also wished his brother a happy birthday, saying on Instagram, “Happy birthday @joejonas love you man.” You are deserving of all the joy in the world.”

“Happy birthday, @joejonas!!! I adore you!”

Today is your day to dance your heart out!”

Kevin Jonas made a comment on his own blog.

The pair celebrated their second wedding anniversary two months before Joe’s birthday weekend party.

Sophie captioned her June Instagram post, “2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub,” in which she shared never-before-seen photos from their wedding ceremony, including one of him and Joe happily walking down the aisle and another of her bridesmaids, which included her X-Men co-star Alexandra Shipp.

Joe also shared fresh images from his wedding with Turner, as well as reminiscing on the happy times.

Joe is seen dipping Turner on the dance floor in one snap. Joe appeared onstage with his brothers Nick and Kevin in another shot. The attractive bride is shown in her elegant wedding gown posing in front of a grand villa in the next image.

After the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the couple astonished everyone when they flew to a Las Vegas chapel and married.

According to E! News, DJ Diplo, a close friend of Joe’s, livestreamed the couple’s nuptials, which were officiated by an Elvis lookalike.

“I had no idea it was such a solemn wedding. According to E! Online, DJ Diplo stated, “I had no idea what was going on.” He revealed that the wedding happened while he was hanging out with Joe after the award show.

“I didn’t realize I was the only one recording this,” he continued.

After a month of planning, the couple married in a glamorous venue in France.

Turner and Joe had their first child, Willa, in July.