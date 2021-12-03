Sophie Raworth has been named as Andrew Marr’s replacement on the BBC Sunday politics show.

After more than two decades with the Corporation, the 62-year-old will leave the program later this month.

The BBC said today that his replacement will take over as host of the popular show on an interim basis while a permanent presenter is sought.

Sophie Raworth is a senior news presenter for BBC News at Six and News at Ten.

From January 9, the 53-year-old will take up hosting duties for a “limited period.”

On December 19, Andrew Marr’s farewell episode as host of the show will air.

Last month, the journalist stated on Twitter that he is leaving the BBC to work for competitor news organization Global.

The newscaster penned the following: “This is a personal announcement. I have decided to leave the BBC after 21 years. Many good memories and lovely colleagues await me.

“However, starting in the New Year, I’ll be heading to Global to write and host political and cultural shows, as well as write for newspapers.”

Later, he added: “I believe that British politics and public life will be even more tumultuous in the coming decade, and as I’ve previously stated, I am eager to reclaim my own voice.

“I’ve been doing Andrew Marr’s program every Sunday morning for 16 years, and that’s probably enough time for anyone!”