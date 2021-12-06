Sony Releases Exclusive Scene From Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ [Watch].

On Sunday, Sony Pictures released an exclusive clip from the highly awaited film “Morbius” on Twitter.

In the three-minute-and-29-second sequence, Adria Arjona, who played Doctor Michael Morbius, was seen inspecting actor Jared Leto’s backbone before putting him to sleep.

After hearing peculiar noises, a group of men playing cards in a neighbouring room approached the doctor’s room. When one of the men goes to check on the doctor, he notices that Leto, who played the vampire, has vanished from his bed.

Leto assaults the man unexpectedly, and his companions subsequently enter the room to defend him. In the next scene, Leto may be seen battling and dodging gunfire.

Leto reverts to human form after the fight and examines himself in the mirror.

“Is he here to save or destroy the world?” The video was captioned by Sony Pictures. “Watch Dr. Michael Morbius and his terrifying alter-ego in this exclusive scene from the @MorbiusMovie film, which will be released in theaters exclusively on January 28.” Fans expressed their feelings in the comments area.

“One of the fans wrote,” one of the fans said “Oh my goodness! This is a fantastic action sequence! What a show of strength! Morbius appears to be spooky in a good way! Is it a combination of computer graphics, cosmetics, and prosthetics? It appears to be quite cool!” “Tbh slightly surprised that it’s actually three minutes long, seems a bit much..but my God, looks utterly nuts and great,” another fan said. However, some internet users condemned the film’s action as being “quite ordinary,” while others compared it to another anti-superhero film, “Venom.” Biochemist Michael Morbius is a character in the film who is trying to find a cure for a rare blood illness. However, the human experiment on him goes horribly wrong, and he becomes a vampire.

Michael Keaton, Matt Smith, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson, and Al Madrigal star in “Morbius,” which is directed by Daniel Espinosa and stars Michael Keaton, Matt Smith, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson, and Al Madrigal. Leto will appear in a number of films, including “WeCrashed,” “Adrift,” and “Tron 3,” in addition to “Morbius.”