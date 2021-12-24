Sony Releases a New Trailer for ‘Uncharted,’ Starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg [Watch].

On Thursday, Sony Pictures released a new action-packed trailer for the highly anticipated film “Uncharted” on YouTube. Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg star in it.

Holland, who plays Nathan Drake, begins the video by demonstrating his bartending talents in front of two girls. The character Victor Sullivan is mocked by Wahlberg, who plays him, for being “a touch too young” for the job. Holland tells Wahlberg that he’s “a touch too old for prom.” In the next scene, Wahlberg shows Holland a chart for “the greatest treasure never found,” which was lost by Ferdinand Magellan, a Portuguese explorer.

The teaser appears to suggest a link between the film and the computer game of the same name, which was created by Naughty Dog.

Director Ruben Fleischer has included certain classic video game scenes into the live-action movie, such as when Holland reaches the jet after climbing the cargo crates, just by looking at the new trailer. Fans will immediately recognize the well-known pirate scene.

Fans expressed their reactions to the trailer in the comments area.

Captain Jack Sparrow [Johnny Depp’s character in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series] is likely to appear in the pirate scene, according to one of them.

“I half-expected Jack Sparrow to emerge from the airborne ships’ cabins, saying, ‘Oi, what’s all this then?'” remarked the fan “I believe the music aided with this as well.” Another person pointed out that all of the other cast members in the film appear to be taller than Holland, making it difficult to believe he’s playing Nate, who is of average height in the computer game.

The first trailer for the film was released in October, according to Holland. It received a lot of positive feedback from netizens, who appreciated the action-packed sequences and the connection between the actors.

On the other side, Wahlberg published a behind-the-scenes footage from the film on Instagram the same day.

“Uncharted” will be released exclusively in theaters on February 18, 2022. Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Antonio Banderas, and Patricia Meeden also star. Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, who also wrote the screenplay for “Iron Man” in 2008, wrote the screenplay for this film.