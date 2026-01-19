Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Global Rights to Tom McCarthy’s New Dark Comedy

Sony Pictures Classics has secured worldwide distribution rights to an untitled dark comedy directed by Tom McCarthy, which will begin filming at the end of February. The film, adapted from Nathaniel Rich’s book Losing Earth, is set against the backdrop of a pivotal 1980 event, where 20 climate experts convene in Florida to draft a statement to Congress on the impending threat of climate change.

High-Profile Production Team and Executive Producers

The project, which McCarthy has co-written with Thomas Bidegan and Noé Debré, aims to deliver a true story with a dramatic yet darkly comic tone. It’s described as exploring the complexities of an effort to confront climate change—an ambition that proves to be much harder in practice than anticipated. The film will be co-financed by Sony Pictures Classics, with a notable production team behind it, including Jonathan King, David Levine, Jonathan Schwartz, Nick Shumaker, and Bard Dorros of Anonymous Content, as well as Jim Whitaker, McCarthy himself through Slow Pony, and Mary Aloe of Aloe Entertainment.

Notably, the list of executive producers includes a star-studded lineup, with contributions from renowned figures such as Alex Gibney, Wendy Schmidt, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Laurene Powell Jobs. The production is also dedicated to the late Steve Golin, the founder of Anonymous Content, who played a pivotal role in many successful projects prior to his passing.

The acquisition deal was negotiated by Sony Pictures Classics and Anonymous Content, with CAA Media Finance representing the producers. McCarthy, who won an Academy Award for Spotlight, brings his signature storytelling to this timely subject, following his directorial work on films like Stillwater and The Station Agent.