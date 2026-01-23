Sony Executives Slam Blake Lively in Leaked Texts Over ‘It Ends With Us’ Drama

What began as a behind-the-scenes disagreement on a movie set has erupted into a very public Hollywood spectacle—complete with leaked insults, executive fury and a growing list of lawsuits. Newly unsealed private messages from Sony Pictures executives have pulled the curtain back on the turmoil surrounding It Ends With Us, revealing a production consumed by resentment, power struggles and bruised egos long before the controversy spilled into court.

The film, a 2024 adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, has already been overshadowed by Blake Lively’s allegations of a hostile work environment and inappropriate behavior by director Justin Baldoni. Those accusations have triggered multiple lawsuits and countersuits. Now, the release of private studio correspondence has added an explosive new dimension, turning internal venting into public evidence.

Among the most striking revelations is a message from Sony executive Andrea Giannetti, who referred to Lively as a “f**king terrorist” in a private exchange. The remark surfaced amid internal discussions about contract negotiations and publicity strategy, where executives viewed Lively as an increasingly disruptive force. What may have once been dismissed as crude private language is now part of the official legal record—bringing reputational fallout for both the studio and the individuals involved.

That hostility was not isolated. Tahra Grant, an executive vice president at Sony Pictures Entertainment, described Lively’s conduct in private messages as “unsavvy and amateur,” suggesting she had played a central role in fueling the chaos that later engulfed the production. Sandford Panitch, president of the Sony Motion Picture Group, was even more direct, writing that “she did it to herself” when discussing the damage to the film’s publicity campaign.

Suddenly, what had been whispered frustrations inside studio offices have become central to a high-profile legal and cultural battle—one that is now playing out in public view.

Private Fury, Public Fallout

The sharp language extended beyond studio executives. In one leaked exchange, Ryan Reynolds—Lively’s husband—dismissed Baldoni as “a human rounding error” and lashed out at studio leadership as “f**king textbook, ineffectual elderly people.” Though framed as private venting, the messages reveal how personal and emotionally charged the conflict had become behind closed doors.

Together, the texts expose a familiar but rarely documented reality of Hollywood filmmaking: the gulf between polished public unity and the raw hostility simmering beneath it. Studios, stars and creative leaders are often locked in high-stakes negotiations over control, image and influence, even as they publicly promote collaboration.

In this case, the exposure of candid messages has shifted the narrative. What once looked like a dispute centered on on-set behavior now appears to reflect deeper failures in executive leadership and conflict management at Sony Pictures. The correspondence paints a picture of a production where tensions were not merely present, but escalating—unchecked—while the film continued toward release.

As legal proceedings move forward, the leaked messages are likely to be examined closely, not just for their inflammatory language but for what they reveal about accountability and culture inside one of Hollywood’s most powerful studios. For It Ends With Us—a story built around emotional harm and power imbalance—the irony is hard to ignore.

Whether the revelations derail the film’s future, reshape public perception of its stars, or influence the outcome of the lawsuits remains uncertain. What is already clear is this: a celebrity controversy has evolved into a full-blown Hollywood reckoning, and the most damaging lines were never meant to be read by anyone outside the room.