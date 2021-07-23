Song Hye Kyo, star of ‘Descendants of the Sun,’ will appear in a new drama series.

South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo and director Lee Eung Bok are scheduled to return for a new drama series, following the international success of their last collaboration.

According to Soompi, the actress has agreed to star in a mystery-thriller drama directed by Lee Eung Bok.

According to the publication, a broadcasting industry source told Korean News Portal Newsen, “It is to my knowledge that Song Hye Kyo reached a verbal agreement to star in director Lee Eung Bok’s next drama.”

Despite being acclaimed as one of the most diverse and sought-after performers in the South Korean TV and film industries, the upcoming production, according to Newsen, would reveal “a new side” of Song Hye Kyo.

While the actress has yet to make an official statement, her admirers have been eager to congratulate her on the impending film.

A fan tweeted, “The most in-demand Hallyu Queen and Queen of Korean Drama is absolutely BACK!! #SongHyeKyo.”

“#SongHyeKyo has three upcoming dramas, ranging from “Now We Are Breaking Up” to “The Glory,” as well as a new mystery thriller drama.” She’s poised to take over Kdramaland from all sides. Another fan added, “Slay queen, slay!!”

“Descendants Of The Sun,” which was released in 2016, is one of Lee Eung Bok’s most well-known dramas; his other works include “Goblin,” “Mr. Sunshine,” and “Sweet Home.”

He is presently working on Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon’s next drama “Cliffhanger.”

Song Joong-ki, who later married Song Hye Kyo in October 2017, also appeared in “Descendants Of The Sun.” In 2019, the “Song-Song” pair divorced.

According to Soompi, Song Hye Kyo is presently filming “Now, we are breaking up,” a drama about intense love splits that will be released in the second half of 2021. Song Hye Kyo portrays a stylish and astute design manager at a well-known fashion house in the series. Jang Ki Yong, who portrays a wealthy and well-known freelance photographer who will enchant her with his elegance and brilliance, co-stars with her.

Song Hye Kyo will begin work on another drama, “The Glory,” written by Kim Eun Sook, who also wrote “Descendants Of The Sun,” once the filming is completed.