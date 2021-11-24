‘Something’s Gone Awry,’ Jennifer Garner says in a hilarious video of her bathing ‘Befouled’ Cat Moose.

Jennifer Garner recently bathed her cat Moose after he got into an accident.

“Something’s gone amiss,” the “Miracles from Heaven” actress, 49, stated in an Instagram video posted Tuesday. She then put her hand over her cat’s ears and told her 11.6 million Twitter followers, “Moose threw up in his pants. We can’t continue in this manner. He’s been tainted!” Garner picked up Moose and carried him to her sink after first removing her cat’s collar. She also included a disclaimer, which reads, “First and foremost, we have an obesity issue. As a result, please refrain from making light of the situation.” After that, she began to bathe Moose. “Isn’t that lovely? She exclaimed, “Oh, what a good kitty!” before wrinkling her nose and commenting, “Oh, that stinks even worse.”” Garner said she’ll keep washing as long as she can “I’ve never met a kinder cat than this one, which is why I feel [terrible]making fun of his butt. Something has been caught.” When Garner began bathing Moose, he was initially placid, but as she lathered soap on his fur, he began to flee. As he tried to get away from the water, the cat crawled up Garner’s shoulder, and the actress struggled to get him back in the sink.

Then, while Garner was rinsing off the soap, Moose drew his claws and slashed her neck before clawing into her back, making her wince.

“I’ll never forget this for the rest of my life,” Garner remarked after bathing Moose in the video.

‘The’ “”I deserve it,” the “13 Going on 30″ star said after showing the gushing cuts her cat inflicted on her neck. I can’t say I blame him.” Garner cleans up the wet floor and shares one final insight at the end of the video. Garner explained, “Oh, we didn’t get to apply conditioner.”

Many of Garner’s fans seemed to enjoy her cat-washing antics, while others stated they could relate to her hardships.

Kelly Corrigan commented, “Oh my gosh, Jen, I’m dying.”

“Oh my God, I’m amazed you managed to complete!!! To keep my cat from escaping, I have to lock her in my bathtub with me!! It’s a battle, to say the least! I do this once a week because she is bald and requires a bath once a week!” Genevieve Herr penned the piece.

Many of Garner's fans seemed to enjoy her cat-washing antics, while others stated they could relate to her hardships.