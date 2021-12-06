‘Something had to give,’ Leon Osman claims for Everton following Marcel Brands’ departure.

Former Everton footballer Leon Osman has weighed in on Marcel Brands’ decision to leave his position as director of football.

Everton confirmed the 59-year-departure old’s in a statement released on Sunday, pledging their “full support” to Blues manager Rafa Benitez.

Brands joined Everton in May 2018 after eight years at PSV Eindhoven, but has since departed the club following Everton’s current winless streak.

On Sunday night’s Match of the Day 2, Osman discussed Brands’ resignation as a pundit, admitting that he was not surprised by the move.

“I believe something had to give, since things aren’t working well at Everton right now,” he stated.

“They’ve spent about £300 million since he joined the club, and you have to say, not all of them have been a success, to be generous.” Everton, in my opinion, has overspent.

“I wouldn’t say there’s a clear strategy behind those additions; they’re not all playing in the same way.”

Brands, who joined Everton three years ago, was instrumental in the recruitment of Richarlison, Lucas Digne, and Abdoulaye Doucoure, among others.

However, big-money signings like Moise Kean and Jean-Philippe Gbamin haven’t worked out for the Blues, prompting Brands to be chastised.

During his time at Goodison, the Dutchman collaborated with Marco Silva, Carlo Ancelotti, and Rafa Benitez, resulting in a variety of recruitment techniques.

Despite admitting that the management changes had not helped, Osman believes it is Brands’ obligation to ensure the team has a clear plan.

On Match of the Day 2, he said Mark Chapman, “I think the whole objective of a director of football is to maintain the strategy the same.”

“Everton has had two managers so far: Steve Walsh and Marcel Brands, both of whom were deemed flops.

“The buck was supposed to stop with him, and now they’ll try to figure out why.”