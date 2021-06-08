Some people prefer it spicy! This summer, there are four hot swimwear trends to look out for.

Summer is almost approaching, and things are about to get hot, hot, hot – and we don’t just mean in terms of temperature. This season’s swimwear has taken a sexier turn. But don’t worry if you like a little more coverage; seductive doesn’t have to imply revealing.

There are wonderful bathing costumes to help everyone feel fantastic in the sun, including plenty of plus-size selections, ranging from one-piece marvels to high-waisted bikinis.

So, whether you’re flying off to somewhere exotic or (more likely!) staying close to home, these are the hottest swimwear trends this summer…

Hippy-dippy crochet, as seen on body positivity hero Lizzo and in Tom Ford’s SS21 collection, is making a comeback, along with a slew of other Seventies fads.

To really show off your tan, go for subdued tones or white for a premium easygoing vibe.

Crochet Halter Neck Bikini Top, £19.99; Crochet Bikini Bottoms, £14.99; M&Co Crochet Halter Neck Bikini Top, £19.99

Lotus Gold Bikini by Maiyo, £135

Copper Brown Crochet Tie Front Bandeau Bikini Top, £18; Copper Brown Crochet Tie Side Bikini Bottoms, £14

Print with an animal motif

With fierce designs ranging from cheetah to zebra, take a stroll on the wild side.

Choose a safari-inspired motif based on your animal instincts, or spice it up with conflicting designs.

Oliver Bonas Animal Print Tie Shoulder Bikini Top, £25; Animal Print Tie Side Bikini Bottoms, £20 (shoes, stylist’s own)

Tights Swimwear Fortune & Glory Suit, £35.99

White Zebra Print Triangle Bikini Top, £24; White Zebra Tie Side Bikini Briefs, £14; River Island White Zebra Print Triangle Bikini Top, £24; River Island White Zebra Print Triangle Bikini Top, £24; River Island White Zebra Print Triangle

Floss your midriff

With bikini ties that wrap around your midsection like dental floss or bottoms with strappy design, all eyes are on your abs.

Yes, you might end up with some strange tan lines, but these two-pieces are certainly enticing.

Victoria’s Secret Malibu Love Fabulous Push-Up Top, £57; Victoria’s Secret Kamari Love Brazilian Bikini Bottom, £28

£17.50 (was £25) Nasty Gal Bold Floral Print Triangle Strappy Bikini Set

Swimwear that is environmentally friendly

Sustainability has a lot of appeal.