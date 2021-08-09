Some Fans Might Have Missed These Anime References And Nerdy Moments During The Tokyo Olympics.

Video games, manga, and anime are all popular in Japan. It was also the host country for the just finished Olympic Games, which were full with pop culture references and nerdy moments, as one might expect.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shizo Abe stole the stage by coming from a Super Mario warp pipe during the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.

Since then, fans have predicted that the Tokyo Olympics will be full of surprises, and they have never been disappointed.

The Tokyo Olympics featured music from well-known anime and video game artists. A thrilling orchestral mix of songs from blockbuster video games including “Hero’s Fanfare” from “Final Fantasy” and music from hit series like “Dragon Quest,” “Monster Hunter,” and “Kingdom Hearts” was performed during the opening ceremony’s Parade of Nations.

A massive Gundam also made an appearance at various sporting events. During the triathlon’s cycling segment, for example, competitors raced under the watchful eye of a 19.7-meter tall RX-0 Unicorn Gundam.

During the climbing competition, a Gundam was also present.

Throughout the Tokyo Olympics, athletes did not miss the opportunity to show their enthusiasm for anime and video games. Miltiadis Tentoglou, a gold medalist in the long jump, made the classic “One Piece” protagonist Luffy’s “Gear Second” posture during his introduction.

Payton Ottherdal, a gold medalist from the United States, struck the iconic “Super” pose of the Straw Hats’ shipwright Franky.

Meanwhile, Massimo Stano, the gold medalist in the men’s 20-kilometer race walk, appeared to do Luffy’s “Gear Third” posture.

Noah Lyles, an American sprinter, paid tribute to the legendary anime character Son Goku from “Dragon Ball.” Goku’s signature “Kamehameha” was performed by the athlete.

The majority of the anime-related tributes done by competitors during the Tokyo Olympics were poses from the anime series “One Piece.” Given that the manga and series have been around for more than a couple of decades, this was not surprising.

Meanwhile, “One Piece” sent congratulations greetings in their different languages to the Olympians who had given their Straw Hat shout-outs.