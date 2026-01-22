Sofia Coppola’s Edith Wharton Adaptation Reemerges with New Cast and Director

Sofia Coppola’s highly anticipated adaptation of Edith Wharton’s classic novel “The Custom of the Country” has undergone a major transformation after being canceled by Apple due to soaring production costs. The project, which was initially set to star Florence Pugh, will now feature Sydney Sweeney in the leading role, with Josie Rourke (“Mary Queen of Scots”) taking over as director.

From High-Cost Series to Lean Feature Film

The adaptation, which had been in the works for several years, was initially greenlit by Apple with a fully developed script and substantial production plans. However, once the true costs of the project became clear—attributable to the elaborate period costumes, extensive location work, and large-scale sets—Apple pulled the plug. Despite the setback, the project has been revived, albeit in a much smaller format. The decision to reconfigure the adaptation as a feature film rather than a lavish series was made to streamline production while preserving Wharton’s sharp social critique of Gilded Age America.

Now, Sydney Sweeney, who is also producing the film, steps in as the ambitious Midwestern woman trying to break into New York’s high society at the turn of the 20th century. The narrative follows her character as she employs charm and cunning to ascend the social ladder, driven by a desire for wealth and influence in a rigidly class-based world. Sweeney’s involvement as a producer has allowed the project to secure the rights to Wharton’s novel, setting it on a more manageable path forward.

While Sweeney’s casting has raised eyebrows, with some questioning whether she is a natural fit for a period drama set in a world of Gilded Age New York, the shift in direction has allowed the project to forge ahead under a new vision. With the film now positioned to offer a more concise and budget-conscious take on Wharton’s incisive social satire, it remains to be seen whether the adaptation will live up to the initial promise of Coppola’s version.