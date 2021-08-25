‘So You Think You Can Dance’ is a show about people who think they can dance. Serge Onik, a well-known actor, died at the age of 33.

Serge Onik, who was a contestant on season 11 of “So You Think You Can Dance,” died at the age of 33. Jim Keith of the Movement Talent Agency, who represents professional dancers, confirmed the news Tuesday night.

According to EW, Keith said in a statement, “He was a fantastic dancer with a huge heart and he touched the lives of everyone who encountered him.” “His loss will be felt deeply. This is a sad day for the agency and the dancing community in general.”

The reason of death, however, has yet to be revealed by the agency.

Onik posted to Instagram last week to share a photo in which he appeared to be in good health. His friends were also highlighted in the post.

After the awful news emerged, celebrities and internet users expressed their condolences in the post’s comments area.

“Rest In Peace Serge ______,” said Canadian choreographer Luther Brown. I’m sending my condolences to you and your family. “You were the genuine deal!!”

“Devastated by this huge loss Serge you will be long missed…” commented Micah Jesse, a prominent entertainment blogger. There will never be another celebration like it. My heart breaks for you, your family, and all of your friends who will be sorely missed. #gonetoosoon.”

“Rest well, King,” wrote freestyle hip hop dancer Stephen Boss. Gone far too soon, and heaven has certainly gotten one of the most gifted and cool angels.”

“Ugh,” one of the admirers wrote. “Serge my heart, I adore you,” one fan said, while another commented, “My heart is broken.” “Relax, my friend.”

Prior to his dismissal, the Ukraine-born dancer made it to the Top 10 on the reality show. Following his appearance on “So You Think You Can Dance,” Onik went on to feature in a number of theatrical productions, music videos, and television events, including “Dancing with the Stars.”

He just made a brief appearance in the musical drama “In the Heights,” in which he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

“I mean it’s for practically 2 seconds but I’ve never been more honored to be part of a project, for a couple reasons,” Onik captioned his cameo footage on Instagram on June 16.

"It's such an honor to be a part of a film that reflects the cultures, peoples, and dance genre to which I owe my entire life," he said, adding, "That's my ginger brotha from Anotha standing right next to me, it don't get any better than that."