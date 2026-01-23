SNP Urges Ofcom to Block STV’s Plans for Northern Scotland News Cuts

The Scottish Government is urging Ofcom to reject proposals by STV to cut its dedicated news programme for northern Scotland. The move has sparked concerns over the future of regional journalism in the country, with critics warning it could set a dangerous precedent for public interest media across the UK.

Concerns Over Local Journalism’s Future

John Swinney, First Minister of Scotland, expressed alarm that STV’s plan to scrap the programme would harm local news coverage, vital for ensuring democratic accountability and local representation. “The loss of high-quality, independent local bulletins would undermine public trust and engagement,” Swinney said in a letter to the broadcast regulator.

STV’s proposal, which would replace the dedicated northern Scotland programme with a single show from Glasgow, includes sweeping job cuts, with 60 positions set to be axed across the company, around half of which are in the news division. Swinney believes the move could accelerate the decline of public interest journalism in Scotland and undermine the already fragile state of local media.

“It is vital that editorial centres outside Glasgow remain operational, ensuring equitable access to news for audiences across Scotland,” Swinney added. He has called for other political parties to join in urging Ofcom to reject the cuts, framing the issue as a matter of local democracy and media sustainability.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) leader warned that weakening public service obligations in the media sector would send a dangerous message about the value of regional news. “In a time of rising misinformation, trusted local news outlets are more important than ever,” he stated on social media.

STV Defends the Proposal

Despite the outcry, STV maintains that the changes are necessary to adapt to the evolving media landscape. The broadcaster, which receives no public funding, argues that the shift towards a more centralized news service would allow it to better meet the needs of audiences in the digital age.

Rufus Radcliffe, CEO of STV, defended the plan, claiming it would enable the company to deliver more sustainable news coverage across Scotland. “We will continue to have journalists on the ground in Inverness, Aberdeen, Dundee, Glasgow, and Edinburgh, telling the stories that matter to people in these areas,” Radcliffe stated.

Meanwhile, Ofcom has indicated it will carefully monitor the situation to ensure the new programming meets the needs of all Scottish audiences. Cristina Nicolotti Squires, group director of broadcast and media at Ofcom, said the regulator would assess whether the content produced from Glasgow is sufficiently diverse and engaging for viewers across Scotland.

While STV’s proposals may help streamline its operations and better cater to digital consumers, the broadcaster faces ongoing scrutiny over its approach to balancing regional coverage with its business needs.