‘Snowdrop’ Teaser Poster Starring Jisoo from Blackpink Debuts; Release Date Announced [Photo].

The publication of a new teaser poster for “Snowdrop” on Tuesday, revealing its premiere date of Dec. 18, heightened anticipation for the much-anticipated drama starring Blackpink’s Jisoo and “Start Up” actor Jung Hae-In.

Im Su-Ho (Jung Hae-In) and Eun Young-Ro (Jisoo) are shown sitting together in bright sunlight in the new teaser poster. Suho stares off into the distant, while Youngro gives him a warm smile.

The billboard appears to show the sweet beginning of their romance as they fight for love in a tumultuous South Korean environment.

“#SnowdropTeaserPoster,” simply captioned user @ForeverKimJisoo’s photo, prompting several other people to respond with the hashtag.

The upcoming fictitious romantic drama follows the narrative of Suho and Youngro, who meet when Suho runs to a dormitory after engaging in a brutal street protest in South Korea in 1987. Youngro, a tenant of the dormitory and a student at the women’s institution, takes him in and treats his wounds. After officials put them under observation, the two grow closer as they try to avoid danger.

A snowdrop flower is depicted in the front of the poster, with its stem running between the two. Suho looks to be avoiding Youngro’s eyes in the poster, as though signaling tension. The wording implies this when it adds, “Must not be caught.” Soompi’s translation: “Both love and fate.”

JTBC, a South Korean TV network, released a short trailer for “Snowdrop” last month.

Suho is seen riding a bicycle through the snow in the 29-second trailer clip. Later, he encounters Youngro at what appears to be a store.

“I’m sorry,” the “Something In The Rain” actor adds in a voiceover. It’s all thanks to me.” The scene continues with one of the lead actors touching the hands of the other. “I miss you,” Jisoo’s voice-over says at the end of the trailer. “I wish I could only see you once.” The 26-year-old Blackpink singer’s first main part is in “Snowdrop.” Yoo Hyun-Mi wrote it and Jo Hyun-Tak directed it, and the two previously collaborated on the successful drama “Skycastle.” It will be available to watch on Disney Plus.

“Goblin” star Yoo In-Na, Jang Seung-Jo, Yoon Se-Ah, Kim Hye-Yoon, and “Something In The Rain” actress Jeong Yoo-Jin are among the other cast members of “Snowdrop.”