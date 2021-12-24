‘Snowdrop’: Amid backlash, JTBC will air three new episodes of the controversial series this week.

JTBC, a South Korean television network, has announced that three new episodes of “Snowdrop” will be broadcast this week. This comes amid a petition calling for the network to be shut down and the contentious drama starring Blackpink’s Jisoo to be canceled.

According to a statement made by JTBC on Thursday, episodes 3, 4, and 5 of “Snowdrop” will air from Friday to Sunday to enable viewers better comprehend the show’s plot.

According to Soompi, “Episodes 3 to 5 of ‘Snowdrop,’ which will air for three days from December 24 to December 26, will reveal the background story of Su Ho (played by Jung Hae-In), a North Korean spy dispatched to South Korea, coming to Korea and the unfair power situation, which will explain the probability of the initial setting.”

“The Agency for National Security Planning will be revealed to be the agency that delivers the spies to South Korea in the play, and the leaders of North Korea and South Korea will conspire for power and money. In addition, [the episodes will include]tales of young people who become entangled in their clandestine operations “It was also added.

Since the show’s debut on December 18, there have been numerous complaints about the plot. According to viewers, the series distorts the facts behind the country’s iconic 1987 pro-democracy movement, which resulted in the deaths of many people, especially student activists fighting the oppressive military administration.

To no avail, JTBC has already said that the drama is fictional and that the characters do not represent government institutions. Before Seoul’s Blue House (South Korea’s executive office), a petition demanding for the drama’s cancellation was filed. Advertisers pulled out of the show after netizens on an online forum encouraged one another to boycott firms featured in “Snowdrop.” On Thursday, a new petition was filed at the Blue House, requesting that JTBC be shut down for refusing to end the drama. In addition, the petition included a lengthy explanation of why the show is objectionable.

“The drama celebrates the National Security Agency (NSA or An-Gi-Bu), which evolved into a dictatorial entity. However, the series portrays the institution as a place where only good people work, which distorts the history of the democracy process in South Korea “According to Koreaboo, the petitioner wrote.

“Snowdrop,” a romance drama starring Jung Hae-in, is set in 1987.

