‘Snowdrop,’ a contentious K-drama starring Blackpink’s Jisoo, has received the lowest ratings yet. There is a Backlash.

During the Christmas season, ratings for the Korean drama “Snowdrop” fell, prompting widespread calls for its cancellation.

According to Nielsen Korea, the drama, starring Blackpink’s Jisoo and Jung Hae-In, garnered ratings of 1.853 percent on December 24 — a significant dip from the previous episode’s 3.898 percent. The next day, its rating dropped to 1.689 percent, the lowest since it first aired on December 18.

The show’s South Korean broadcaster, JTBC, announced last week that three new episodes will premiere on December 24, 25, and 26.

Viewers, on the other hand, were dissatisfied with the network’s response, resulting in a dramatic decline in ratings.

“Snowdrop” is a 1987 romantic drama. Su Ho (Jung) and Young Ro (Jisoo) meet and fall in love in the midst of tumultuous public protests. Su Ho, an injured North Korean spy, rushes inside a women’s university hostel to elude investigators in the first episode of the series. Young Ro, a university student, looks after him and hides him from the authorities.

A petition was filed after the first episode of the series aired, requesting that authorities halt the broadcast of “Snowdrop.”

The series was accused of distorting history by disparaging the 1987 pro-democracy movement and enhancing the image of North Korean spies and the former Agency for National Security Planning (ANSP), a government agency linked to the torture and deaths of activists at the time, according to the petition.

Over 300,000 people have signed the petition so far.

On Dec. 22, a citizen organization, the Declaration of Global Citizens in Korea, filed a petition with the Seoul Western District Court, requesting that the JTBC drama be canceled. According to the group, the drama contains false information. For an international audience, “Snowdrop” is broadcast on Disney+.

JTBC has already informed viewers that the drama was a work of fiction and that the characters did not represent government agencies. Despite this, public uproar against the drama continues to grow, leading to sponsorship cancellations from the show’s sponsors.