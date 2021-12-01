Snow Leopardess has a ‘good chance’ in the Aintree Becher Chase.

Snow Leopardess’ trainer Charlie Longsdon is hoping for a’special’ victory in Saturday’s Unibet Becher Chase at Aintree Racecourse.

The nine-year-old, who was among the latest 26 entrants for the 3m2f feature race over the Randox Grand National fences earlier this week, has already proven to be a star for Longsdon.

She is a best-priced 8-1 with the sponsors, Bet365, SkyBet, and Betfred, for the Aintree race.

The backstory of the Martaline mare is fascinating. She won her first race over hurdles at Doncaster in 2016, and went on to win a Grade Two hurdle at Newbury, as well as scoring in France and Ireland. All of this happened while she was on the sidelines, giving birth to a filly.

During a 794-day layoff during the 2017-2018 season, Snow Leopardess gave birth to a filly by 2006 Derby winner Sir Percy, who was ridden by Scouser Martin Dwyer in his Epsom victory.

She’s had some excellent form since switching to jumps, winning at Haydock Park in November last year before placing fourth at the Cheltenham Festival and sixth at Aintree over the Mildmay fences the following month.

She won at Bangor last month, and Longsdon was pleased with her during a schooling session in Lambourn last week with big-race jockey Aidan Coleman over some Aintree-style obstacles.

“The Becher Chase has always been the plan this season,” says the Chipping Norton-based trainer. We went to Bangor for the first time, and we were fortunate because the footing was soft. I was concerned that the course might be too difficult for her to leap, but she did brilliantly.

“Last week, I met Aidan (Coleman) at Lambourn. We didn’t do anything up there, and we only crossed the barrier once. Aidan said that was OK and that he didn’t have to worry about it anymore.

“The concern with a bold and brave horse is that being bold and brave over the National fences is not always ideal, but she was really rapid in and out over them, which I was glad to see.”

“We haven’t had any winning form in a long time.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”