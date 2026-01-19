Snoop Dogg Joins Eli Roth for ‘Don’t Go In That House, Bitch!’ Horror Flick

Renowned director Eli Roth, famous for his boundary-pushing horror films, has announced a new project that is already raising eyebrows in the film industry. Snoop Dogg, the iconic rapper and entrepreneur, is set to star in Roth’s upcoming horror movie, “Don’t Go in That House, Bitch!” This will not only mark the rapper’s return to the silver screen but also see him take on dual roles as both a producer and the mastermind behind the film’s soundtrack.

Plot Teased as a Wild Haunted House Experience

Roth, known for his work in the “torture porn” genre, describes the film as the ultimate haunted house experience. “It’s going to be the craziest haunted house movie ever,” Roth said. With a script that plays on the audience’s usual reactions to horror films, Roth intends to bring these responses to life on screen by creating characters who embody the typical advice screamed at the screen during scary moments: “Don’t go in there! Turn around!”

Shooting for “Don’t Go in That House, Bitch!” is slated to begin in June 2026, as the film’s premise already promises a suspenseful, edge-of-your-seat ride. While Roth is no stranger to the genre, the unique premise of this film has already sparked plenty of online conversation, particularly with the inclusion of Snoop Dogg in the lead role.

Roth’s Recent Career and New Projects

Roth is coming off what many considered a low point in his career—his involvement in the troubled production of the film “Borderlands,” which saw him replaced by director Tim Miller for reshoots. However, Roth is looking to bounce back with a series of new projects, including “The Ice Cream Man,” scheduled for release later this year, and a sequel to his 2007 cult classic “Thanksgiving.”

Despite recent setbacks, Roth has maintained his reputation for creating horror films that ignite strong reactions from audiences. Whether “Don’t Go in That House, Bitch!” will follow in the footsteps of his earlier works like “Hostel” and “Cabin Fever” remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: with Snoop Dogg attached to the project, there is no shortage of intrigue surrounding the film.

The real question on everyone’s mind, however, remains: Can Snoop Dogg survive a haunted house?