Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Others Will Perform At Iconic Hip-Hop Super Bowl Halftime Show In 2022.

According to a press statement from Pepsi, the NFL, and Roc Nation, music stars Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show next year.

On Sunday, February 13, 2022, the performers will perform on the world’s greatest stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Super Bowl will be held in Los Angeles for the first time in 30 years.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar are all from Los Angeles.

“Performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in my own home will be one of the most thrilling experiences of my career,” Dr. Dre remarked.

“I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi, as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, for joining me in what will be a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event.”

Collaboration between performers is a common occurrence in classic hip-hop music. The show’s producers promise an unforgettable experience.

“This year, we’re blowing the concept of collaboration out of the water,” said Adam Harter, PepsiCo’s Senior Vice President of Media, Sports, and Entertainment.

“We continue to push the boundaries of what fans may anticipate during the most thrilling 12 minutes in music, in collaboration with the NFL and Roc Nation; this year’s superstar line-up is guaranteed to provide a mind-blowing performance.”

