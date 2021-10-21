Snoop Dogg Discusses His Halftime Show With Eminem and Dr. Dre at Super Bowl LVI

Snoop Dogg, who will perform at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in 2022, revealed that he spoke with Eminem and Dr. Dre about what they want to accomplish for the highly anticipated performance, as reported by ET.

He told the site, “Me, Dr. Dre, and Eminem had a light talk about what we’re attempting to do.” “It’s going to take off at full speed.” The 50-year-old rapper went on to say that his supporters will be treated to “one of the greatest Super Bowl halftime displays in history.” He went on to say, “Dr. Dre is a part of it. He’s coordinating his time with the details and dynamics of what we’re doing.” During the conversation, Snoop Dogg was joined by Martha Stewart, co-host of his Halloween program “Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween.”

Stewart, 80, is a major fan of Eminem, 49, according to the rapper, who plans to set them up.

“Martha, I’m going to set it up. I’ve got you, I’ve got the VIP lounge, I’ve got everything in my head. I know how y’all are going to be, everything is going to be perfect, I’ve got this “”I told my co-host,” the rapper said.

“I’ve adored Eminem since he was, you know, just beginning actually,” the “Bad Moms” star added, “and so I can’t wait this is going to be fantastic.” Stewart also expressed her pleasure over Dogg’s Super Bowl performance, saying, “This is wonderful.” Pepsi, the NFL, and Roc Nation revealed on Twitter earlier this month that Dr. Dre, Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will headline the performance on Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Aside from the Super Bowl, the rapper collaborated with Stewart on a one-hour Halloween special show that features a baking competition. According to Stewart, there will be three teams of experienced bakers competing against each other to create delectable Halloween feasts.

Dogg added his two cents “They construct entire universes, much like worlds. They don’t simply make candies or cakes; they create an entire experience for you to stroll through and then enjoy along the way.” The Peacock network’s “Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween” show will premiere on Thursday.