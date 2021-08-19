Smith, Stephen A. ESPN Salary: The Host Makes $10 Million Per Year.

Stephen A. Smith is a sports media figure and ESPN’s “First Take” analyst. He is likely to become one of the sports channel’s highest-paid on-air personalities, with a salary of up to $10 million per year.

Smith’s net worth is believed to be $16 million as a result of his different shows. Over the years with ESPN, the TV star was able to negotiate significant increases to his salary. In 2014, he signed a contract worth $3 million per year. He was able to negotiate a raise to $5 million the following year, which lasted until 2019. Following that, he reportedly got a new contract worth an estimated $8 million to $10 million per year, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In instance, ESPN’s “Get Up!” host Mike Greenberg is said to have earned $6.5 million for hosting the show in 2019. According to the New York Post, this is the highest publicly known compensation on the sports channel to date.

In addition to his sports journalism career, Smith dabbled in the entertainment sector, making many cameo appearances on the long-running daytime drama “General Hospital.” In 2007, he also participated in Chris Rock’s film “I Think I Love My Wife.”

Smith is well known for his blunt and direct remarks, frequently engaging in yelling bouts with other celebrities on live television. According to Fanbuzz, he advised NFL players to “keep off the weed” and labelled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers a “evil man” on many occasions.

However, his most recent appearance has sparked tremendous outrage, with many viewers labeling his statement as xenophobic. Smith claimed in July that MLB’s Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels was contributing to the game’s decline. His remark came after the baseball legend spoke to the press through an English interpreter.

Smith’s co-host on “First Take,” Max Kellerman, attempted to salvage the situation, but afterwards stated that Ohtani should learn English. Later, Smith responded to the critiques in a video on Twitter, claiming that people were misinterpreting his comment.

He stated that his primary goal was to raise awareness of the game’s marketability and promotional potential. According to Forbes, Smith claimed that Ohtani would have had an easier time if he spoke English.