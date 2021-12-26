Smiley wife killer with’sinister’ body language who could be free next year.

Mitchell Quy assassinated his wife only days before Christmas.

Mitchell Quy said Lynsey Quy had run away from their family home when she vanished on December 16, 1998.

Lynsey was only 21 years old at the time, and her purportedly devoted husband begged her to return home, accusing her of leaving her children despite the fact that he had murdered her.

Before being apprehended in 2001, Quy led authorities on an 18-month goose chase.

He had appeared in television appearances before his detention, smiling while being questioned.

He invited television crews inside his Birkdale house and pleaded with Lynsey to come home, when he had strangled her to death.

Quy insisted on denying any involvement in his wife’s abduction.

