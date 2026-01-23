Sleaford Mods’ ‘The Demise of Planet X’ Channels Doomsday Energy

The latest album from Sleaford Mods, ‘The Demise of Planet X,’ plunges into a dystopian landscape where humanity’s end is already a fait accompli. With the world in ruins, the British duo has crafted a soundtrack that blends dark humor with biting social commentary, leaving a scorched view of the apocalypse in its wake.

A World in Ruins

Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn have long been known for their raw, minimalist electro-punk that critiques modern society. On their newest project, the pair’s soundscapes are even more caustic, underscoring themes of exploitation, inequality, and corruption in the face of a collapsing world. The record’s apocalyptic setting seems almost prescient, as it paints a picture of a society already beyond salvation.

The album’s opening track, ‘Flood the Zone,’ pulls no punches. It introduces a satire of political absurdity, drawing connections between America’s right-wing rhetoric and the dysfunction in the highest halls of power. The title track weaves a warped version of ‘The Magic Roundabout’ theme, mocking a nation that clings to a past it cannot return to. “Bastards sleep in noisy graves / Where the maggots think: ‘f*ck that,’” the track’s lyrics warn, as an eerie carnival-like atmosphere envelops the listener.

While the tone remains relentlessly grim, the humor is biting and darkly comical. In songs like ‘The Unwrap,’ Williamson confesses his escape into consumerism as a form of coping with the overwhelming disillusionment that defines his existence. “Even when you beat them streets, even if you get somewhere, no one likes you, no one cares / I just buy stuff now,” he sings, offering a bitter commentary on modern life’s hollow pursuits.

A Cutting Critique

‘The Demise of Planet X’ takes aim at every part of society, from the establishment’s greedy elite to self-righteous liberals. It critiques social media’s role in amplifying self-interest amidst global crises, exemplified in the jarring appearance of actress Gwendoline Christie on ‘The Good Life,’ where she screams, “I’m Evel Knievel’s stunt cyclist in a nowhere f*cking land.” The track echoes the album’s theme of nihilism, as individuals are portrayed as out of touch with reality, driven by ego and the need to be seen.

Despite its scathing criticism, the album refuses to give a moral high ground to any of its characters. From the faux-idealism of bourgeois liberals to the hypocrisy of political leaders, the album’s tone is one of defiant irreverence, refusing to take the easy path of unity or hope. It’s a reflection of a society teetering on the edge of self-destruction, with no heroes in sight.

Sleaford Mods’ new record comes as a visceral reminder of the chaos we find ourselves in, and its combination of furious beats and sharp societal observations makes it one of the band’s most urgent statements to date. ‘The Demise of Planet X’ is out now on Rough Trade, and it’s a release that will resonate with anyone facing the stark realities of modern life.