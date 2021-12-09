Skilyr Hicks, a contestant on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ died at the age of 23 from a suspected drug overdose.

Skilyr Hicks, a competitor on “America’s Got Talent,” died at the age of 23. Breelyn Hicks, her sister, reported her death on social media on Wednesday.

“To be with Jesus, my extraordinarily gorgeous, extremely talented, hilarious, free spirit sister left this earth. She wrote, “I can’t possible put into words how broken-hearted I am.” “I’m going to miss her terribly.” I’ll miss her voice, her lengthy, warm embraces, and her frequent use of puns in her jokes. Her capacity to produce music that touched the hearts of tens of thousands of people.” “Skilyr still had a lot of life left in him. I’m not sure I’ll be able to live without you, Skilyr. You were a beacon of hope that shone brighter than ever before. You were not just my best friend, but also my rock. No matter what, we always had each other’s backs. Just know that I adore you and that you will live on in our hearts, brains, and memories, as well as via your God-given musical talent. Your songs will live on in perpetuity. “Fly high, little bird,” she said as she wrapped out her message.

On Monday, Skilyr was discovered deceased at a friend’s house in Liberty, South Carolina. She died of a suspected overdose, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Skilyr was 14 when she auditioned for “America’s Got Talent” season 8 and performed her original composition, “Second Chance,” in front of Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Howard Stern, and Mel B. Skilyr was 14 when she auditioned for “America’s Got Talent” season 8 and performed her original composition, “Second Chance,” in front of Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Howard Stern, and Mel B She told the judges at the time that she began her musical career following her father’s death.

“I created my first song after his funeral,” she remarked during the audition. “It was a really trying period for me.” “Music assisted me in releasing all of the emotions that had been building up inside of me.” At the time, she received four “Yes” responses from the judges. She advanced to the following stage of the competition before being knocked out before the live rounds in New York City.

Skilyr was charged with domestic violence and detained in 2017. One year later, she was arrested for underage drinking.