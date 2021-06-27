Six facts you probably didn’t know about Liverpool

Most of us like to think we know a lot about Liverpool, but there are still a lot of facts that even locals are unaware of.

From hidden streets above the city to underground lakes and tunnels, you might have to look twice the next time you pass by your favorite spots.

We looked into some of Liverpool’s best-kept secrets in the hopes of discovering some new spots to explore on your next trip.

Here are six facts you probably didn’t know about Liverpool.

Honey bees thrive in urban surroundings like Liverpool ONE, not simply in people’s back gardens or in the countryside.

As part of Liverpool ONE’s commitment to green projects in urban contexts, two beehives were installed on the roof of Barclays Bank on Lord Street in 2019.

Since then, the shopping center has partnered with horticultural experts Nurture and John, master beekeeper at Nurture, to keep an eye on the bees.

In addition to the hives, Chavasse Park now has ‘bug hotels’ with 12 different insect species to provide them with shelter throughout the winter months.

Both activities promote biodiversity in the surrounding area and are part of Liverpool ONE’s continued commitment to being more environmentally friendly.

The city’s hidden streets

