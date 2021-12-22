Six amazing Liverpool structures have been demolished, and what has been built in their place.

Liverpool is home to some of the country’s most exquisite examples of classical architecture.

Many of our most beautiful structures date from the late 18th century and were constructed when the city expanded into one of the British Empire’s most important commerce centers.

The city’s architectural diversity has earned it the title of England’s finest Victorian city, as described by English Heritage, and was recognized in 2004 when certain districts were designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

However, due to the shortsightedness of city planners and councils at the time, some of the city’s most beautiful structures were lost in the sake of progress.

Unfortunately, the only way we can see these vanished treasures is through images, which remind us of how beautiful our city would have been if they had remained.

We chose to reflect on this by looking through our archives for some of the locations we wish were still around.

Liverpool ONE – Sailors’ Home

The Sailors’ Home formerly stood on the location where John Lewis now stands in Liverpool ONE.

Thousands of merchant mariners were boarded and lodged in the building from 1852 to 1969, as well as a variety of other services.

In contrast to the temptations available in the docklands neighborhood, the Canning Place building provided educational and recreational activities.

The Sailors’ Home was created to provide not just secure board and housing, but also a bank, medical facilities, and a good character register to help ship owners discover qualified crew members.

The home, which could accommodate 500 men, was not a religious institution, and it always welcomed foreign mariners who might have been discriminated against other lodging places.

The Sailors’ Home was destroyed by fire in April 1860, forcing the closure of the structure for two years while the inside was restored.

During World War II’s Blitz, the building miraculously escaped damage from German bombing.

The house had been vacant since 1969, but several artifacts were saved until it was dismantled in 1974.

Lime Street’s futurist cinema

“Summary concludes.” The cinema officially opened as the “Lime Street Picture.”