Sir Ian McKellen Reflects on Unexpected Hamlet Role at Age 86

At 86, Sir Ian McKellen never expected to revisit one of the most iconic roles in Shakespeare’s canon—Hamlet. The veteran actor, known for his legendary career in both classical theater and blockbuster films, recently shared his experience of playing the Danish prince three times over his lifetime, most recently at the age of 81 in a production at the Theatre Royal Windsor in 2021.

A New Interpretation of Hamlet

McKellen’s portrayal of Hamlet in his 80s came as a surprise even to him. Director Sean Mathias suggested the idea of an older Hamlet, which McKellen embraced wholeheartedly. Despite being far older than the traditional depiction of the character, McKellen was eager to bring his own unique interpretation to the role, focusing less on youthfulness and more on the gravity of Hamlet’s words.

“I didn’t try to be young. I just said the words, thinking about what they meant rather than what was behind them,” McKellen said. “It was unexpected, but I was ready for it.”

The production received mixed reviews, but McKellen’s performance stood out for its fresh take on a familiar character. The original Hamlet is typically depicted as being in his 30s, a far cry from McKellen’s interpretation at 81. Still, McKellen reflected that his age brought a new depth to the role, allowing him to connect with Hamlet’s emotional complexity in ways he had not before.

McKellen’s performance was not his first turn as Hamlet. He also played the role at the Arts Theatre in 1971 and in a ballet adaptation. In that unique production, McKellen recited Hamlet’s soliloquies as a young dancer performed the role. The blending of ballet and traditional theater provided McKellen with yet another perspective on Shakespeare’s troubled prince.

Shakespeare’s Influence on McKellen’s Career

Known for his Shakespearean roles in plays like Macbeth, Richard II, and King Lear, McKellen’s love for the Bard has been a consistent thread throughout his career. On-screen, he has become equally beloved for his roles as Magneto in the X-Men series and Gandalf in Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

Looking back on his journey, McKellen admitted he was fortunate to have first played Hamlet at the age of 29, a time when he could fully relate to the character’s youthful passion and uncertainty. “It’s a good age,” he explained, “because you can still relate to being a teenager, which Hamlet is at the start of the play, and you can also feel the maturity that comes later on.”

Despite the changing stages of his life, McKellen remains committed to the stage, offering fresh interpretations of Shakespeare’s works with each passing decade. For now, the full conversation about his career and Hamlet is available to watch on the National Theatre’s YouTube channel.