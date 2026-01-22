“Sinners” Shatters Oscar Records With 16 Nominations

January 22, 2026, marked a historic milestone for the film industry as “Sinners,” a genre-defying historical horror epic, claimed an unprecedented 16 Academy Award nominations, setting a new record for the most nominations ever for a single film. The film’s success has electrified Hollywood as it heads toward the 98th Academy Awards, with Michael B. Jordan receiving his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

A New Milestone for “Sinners”

Directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Coogler and Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners” has stunned audiences and critics alike with its powerful performances and bold blend of history and supernatural elements. Set in the 1930s Mississippi Delta, the film centers on twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown with dreams of starting a nightclub, only to find themselves entangled in a world of crime and vampires. The film’s seamless combination of historical drama and horror has struck a chord with viewers, pushing it into the record books.

Jordan’s portrayal of the twin brothers has earned widespread acclaim, with many praising his emotional depth and technical skill. This performance has propelled him into the Best Actor category, a remarkable achievement for the actor, whose past work includes roles in “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed,” and “Black Panther.” His first Oscar nod comes after a fierce competition with Timothée Chalamet for the Critics’ Choice Award, a race Jordan ultimately lost to Chalamet in the musical or comedy category, but his Oscar nomination marks a career milestone.

Cast and Crew Celebrated for Outstanding Work

Jordan’s success is just one piece of the puzzle. Coogler also earned recognition with nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, while the film’s supporting cast has garnered praise as well. Wunmi Mosaku, who portrays Annie, the estranged wife of Smoke, received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress, and Delroy Lindo secured a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Delta Slim.

The film’s music also earned critical recognition, with the haunting track “I Lied To You” vying for Best Score. “Sinners” has further solidified its position as an Oscar contender by winning Golden Globe awards for Best Original Score and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. The film’s momentum in the awards season has sparked predictions that it could sweep the Oscars, making it one of the most talked-about films in Hollywood.

As the Academy Awards ceremony approaches on March 15, 2026, much of the “Sinners” cast is expected to attend in full force, including Jordan, who has expressed his excitement for the event. “We’ll be showing up en masse for the remainder of the season, including at the Oscars, where I’ll be hoping to hear my name called in the Best Actor category,” he told E! News.

The film’s success is not just limited to the professional realm; the personal lives of the cast members have also captured the public’s imagination. Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Stack’s ex-girlfriend Mary, recently married Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Their relationship, coupled with Steinfeld’s announcement of her pregnancy, has made headlines.

For Mosaku, the role of Annie resonated deeply with her personal experiences as a mother. “Being a mom is an integral part of Annie, and it’s an integral part of me, now,” she said during the Golden Globes red carpet. Lindo, who plays Delta Slim, spoke about balancing his long marriage with his career, joking that his wife could tell when his characters came home with him.

With the Academy Awards just around the corner, “Sinners” stands poised to make a major impact on Hollywood. The buzz around its record-breaking nominations and Jordan’s career-defining performance promises that this film will remain a topic of conversation for years to come, whether it sweeps the Oscars or not.