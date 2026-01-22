‘Sinners’ Leads 2026 Oscar Nominations with 16 Nods; F1 Makes Best Picture Cut

The 98th Academy Awards have set the stage for a thrilling race to the Oscars, with the film Sinners leading the pack with a record-breaking 16 nominations. Following closely behind is One Battle After Another, earning 13 nods, while the critically acclaimed F1 makes a surprise appearance in the Best Picture category.

Top Nominations and Surprises

In the Best Picture category, the Academy has selected a diverse range of films, with Sinners, Frankenstein, Hamnet, and One Battle After Another all vying for the coveted award. Alongside them are Bugonia, Marty Supreme, Secret Agent, and Train Dreams, reflecting a broad spectrum of genres and storytelling approaches.

Surprising many, F1 earned a spot in the Best Picture race, a nod that signals the Academy’s growing appreciation for sports-based films. This is a significant moment for the film, which was expected to dominate technical categories like Sound and Film Editing but has now positioned itself as a contender for the top honor.

In the directing category, Ryan Coogler continues to make waves with his work on Sinners, while Paul Thomas Anderson stands out for One Battle After Another. Other notable nominees include Chloe Zhao for Hamnet and Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value.

While Sinners leads in nominations, it’s Kate Hudson and Delroy Lindo who have made a surprising impact in the acting categories. Hudson’s performance in Song Sung Blue secured her a spot in the Actress in a Leading Role category, alongside other stars like Jessie Buckley and Rose Byrne.

In the Supporting Actor category, Lindo’s portrayal in Sinners was enough to land him a nomination, competing against heavyweights like Benicio Del Toro and Sean Penn. Other performances, including those by Elle Fanning and Wunmi Mosaku, add to the buzz surrounding the film’s strong presence in the nominations.

The animated feature race features the likes of KPop Demon Hunters and Zootopia, alongside newcomers like Arco and Elio, while the Production Design and Cinematography categories showcase films such as Frankenstein and One Battle After Another for their stunning visual achievements.

Overall, the 2026 Oscars promise an unpredictable race, with some films garnering unexpected nominations while others reaffirm their dominance in multiple categories. As the Academy gears up for the ceremony, all eyes will be on Sinners and its unprecedented number of nominations, but with fierce competition from F1 and One Battle After Another, the final outcome remains uncertain.