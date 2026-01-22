Single’s Inferno Season 5 Features Diverse Cast of Global Contestants

Netflix’s popular dating series, Single’s Inferno, has returned for its highly anticipated fifth season with an expanded and more diverse cast, which has already captured significant attention on social media. The show’s premise remains unchanged: singles are placed on a remote island and must form romantic connections to win a night in the luxurious “Paradise.” However, this season’s larger group and more varied personalities promise to bring fresh excitement to the familiar format.

Season 5 launched with four episodes on January 20, 2026, and fans are already glued to the action as the contestants—ranging from beauty queens to athletes and international figures—engage in both love and competition. Among the standout stars is Choi Mina Sue, 27, a former Miss Earth and a well-known environmental advocate. With her impressive global resume, Choi has become a fan favorite even before the season’s first episode aired. Born in Australia and educated in the United States, Choi balances a cosmopolitan background with her commitment to environmental causes. Her profile also includes a popular Instagram account for her dog, Summer, who has become an internet sensation in her own right.

But Choi isn’t the only contestant with a compelling story. Other notable figures on the show include Kim Go-eun, 26, a Miss Korea 2022 winner and daughter of national soccer player Kim Hyun-soo, and Song Seung-il, 25, a fashion marketing expert and athlete. Lim Su-been, 24, is a former baseball pitcher turned model, while Park Hee-sun, 26, a former cheerleader and dancer, adds a lively energy to the group. There are also athletes such as Kim Min-gee, 30, who boasts four National Sports Festival wins, and Lee Sung-hun, a New York resident fluent in both English and Korean.

Global Appeal and Growing Fanbase

Viewers have already noticed the unique dynamics among the contestants, who come from various countries and backgrounds. Some, like Song Seung-il, emphasize their competitive spirit, while others, like Park Hee-sun, proudly pursue proactive dating strategies. Despite their glamorous exteriors, many contestants, such as Kim Go-eun, stress the importance of warmth and emotional connection. Choi Mina Sue, for example, insists on the value of self-worth and genuine connections rather than showy gestures.

Social media has become an integral part of this season’s success, with fans following the contestants’ Instagram handles for behind-the-scenes glimpses and personal updates. Notable handles include @minadori222 (Choi Mina Sue), @goxnniee (Kim Go-eun), and @arb0r_day (Kim Min-gee), allowing fans to get a deeper look into the lives of their favorite singles.

This season’s diverse group reflects the growing international appeal of Single’s Inferno, attracting audiences not only in South Korea but also in Australia, the United States, and beyond. With a cast that blends beauty queens, athletes, and entrepreneurs, the show promises a dynamic mix of romantic and competitive storylines that will keep viewers hooked through the season’s final episodes on February 10, 2026.

As the drama unfolds, fans will undoubtedly remain captivated by the evolving relationships, unexpected alliances, and the ultimate question: who will escape Inferno for a night in Paradise, and who will leave the island empty-handed?