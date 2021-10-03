Singer for Van Halen ‘I’m Not Going To Explain,’ David Lee Roth says of his retirement.

David Lee Roth has announced his impending retirement.

Roth, the on-again, off-again frontman of Van Halen, is only a few shows away from calling it quits. In a phone interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the 66-year-old singer said he still has five shows scheduled at the House of Blues in Mandalay Bay, but that after those, he will retire.

“I’m going to toss in the sneakers. He was cited by the publication as adding, “I’m retiring.” “This is the official announcement’s first and only… You’ve been informed. Share it with the rest of the world.”

“I’m not going to explain the statement,” Roth said, declining to expound on why he wants to leave music. The explanation is kept in a secure location. These are the past five shows I’ve done.”

Roth intimated that his retirement could be due to his health, however he didn’t elaborate. The singer claimed he’d been pondering about “the recent departure of my beloved classmate,” referring to Eddie Van Halen, the band’s lyricist and guitarist who died last year.

“I feel encouraged and pushed to truly grasp how short life is, and my time is likely to be even shorter,” Roth added.

Eddie was also the first member of Van Halen to pass away, according to him. “To be honest, I thought I was the first. I had a feeling the Marlboro Man would have gotten me. ‘Hey Ed, those objects in the rearview mirror are most likely me,’ Roth continued. “And my physicians, my management, compelled me to address the fact that every time I go onstage, I put that future in jeopardy.”

Eddie died in October 2020 from throat cancer. Wolfgang, his son, came to Instagram in August to share a series of images of him with the rock legend and express his anguish at his father’s death.

Wolfgang commented, “I’ve had so many nightmares recently where Pop and I are just doing normal things and then I remember it’s a dream and stop whatever I’m doing and embrace him for as long as I can till I wake up.” “I miss the f–k out of him,” says the narrator. I can’t believe he’s no longer with us. “It doesn’t feel real anymore.”

Roth was a founding member of Van Halen, having met Eddie and Alex Van Halen at Pasadena City College in California in the 1970s.

Before leaving the band in 1985, he delivered lead vocals on the first six albums. In 1996, he temporarily reconnected with them and rejoined them. Brief News from Washington Newsday.