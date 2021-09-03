Simu Liu, the star of ‘Shang-Chi,’ once made $120 as a Getty Images model.

With the debut of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Simu Liu became the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first leading Asian superhero. However, before landing the part of martial-arts instructor Shang-Chi, the actor supported himself by posing for stock images.

Liu, who was born in China but raised in Canada, used Twitter to do an Ask Me Anything before the red carpet debut of his Marvel picture in Los Angeles in August. One of the topics asked was how much the 32-year-old actor was paid for the viral stock photographs of Liu in an office setting.

The photographs, which can be found on Getty Images with keywords like “East Asian,” “business person,” “smiling,” “cheerful,” and “coworker,” were discovered earlier this year by social media users, according to The Wrap.

According to Liu, he was only paid $120 for the photoshoot and had relinquished all rights to it to assist pay off his credit card debt at the time. He originally stated that the shoot took place in 2014.

Liu’s appearance in the stock images was accurate, as he previously worked as an accountant for the top accounting firm Deloitte after graduating from the Richard Ivey School of Business, according to IMDb.

In 2012, Liu began his acting career as an extra on the set of “Pacific Rim,” which was filming in Toronto at the time. After then, he appeared in a number of indie short films, television shows, and music videos.

Before joining the “Heroes Reborn” stunt crew in 2015 and starring in three episodes as a stunt double, he landed roles in “Nikita” (2012) and “Beauty and the Beast” (2014).

According to IMDb, he has since been in series such as “The Expanse” (2015), “Fresh Off the Boat” (2015), and “Bad Blood” (2017), as well as starring in “Blood and Water” (2015) and “Taken” (2017).

Liu made his breakthrough as Jung Kim in the Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience,” which ran from 2016 to 2021 on CBC and is now available to stream on Netflix. For his role as Jung, he was nominated for a Canadian Screen Actor award.

Liu moved to Facebook after the cancellation of “Kim’s Convenience” earlier this year to address reports about the show’s issues. Despite the fact that the show was supposed to be renewed for a sixth season, producers decided to cancel it when the two showrunners, Ins Choi and Kevin White, dropped out.

