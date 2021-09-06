Simu Liu, star of ‘Shang-Chi,’ writes a heartfelt letter after the film’s premiere: ‘We Make History.’

After the movie premiered in theaters on Friday, Simu Liu rushed to social media to thank everyone involved in making “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Liu, 32, made history by being the first Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) to direct a Marvel film. On the day of the film’s release, he posted an artwork to Instagram with a long comment praising the cast, crew, and Disney for making the film possible.

He said, “The sun rose today to a world where Asian superheroes exist as the protagonists of their own stories; that is the gift that @destindaniel and @marvelstudios have given onto all of us, across all groups, everywhere.” “A festival and a celebration of culture, language, laughter, excitement, grief, and heartbreak.”

He praised director Destin Daniel Cretton for putting in “more effort” on the film. He also praised Cretton for his “thoughtfulness,” as well as his “dedication and devotion you exhibited every day, for the personal sacrifices you made, and for allowing me to be a vehicle for your tale.”

Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Michelle Yeoh, Ronny Chieng, Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu, Sir Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung were also thanked for allowing “a rookie to occupy space in your universe,” according to Liu.

“Every day, I felt like I was in the company of legends. Thank you for your kindness and patience. In this film, you’re all magnificent,” Liu added.

The actor complimented Disney and digital artist Jarvis for “throwing the whole weight of your platform behind our movie.”

“’As I’ve previously stated, this film will transform the world. A smile when there had previously been none. Where there was humiliation, there was pride. Where there was ignorance, compassion was shown. Aren’t all of our lives better if we reach out and touch even one person?” He went on to say more.

“And I want to express my gratitude to each and every one of you for your support. “Today, we finally make history,” Liu said at the end of his piece.

In August, Liu responded to Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s statement that “Shang-Chi” was a “interesting experiment” for them to notify them of their future actions following a 45-day theatrical premiere before introducing it to Disney+.

In reaction to Chapek, he wrote, "We are not an experiment." "We are the underdogs; we are the misunderstood. We are the ones that defy the odds. We are a celebration of culture and joy that will endure throughout the challenges of the year.