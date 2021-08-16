Simu Liu, star of ‘Shang-Chi,’ responds to Disney’s Bob Chapek, saying, “We Are Not An Interesting Experiment.”

With “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Simu Liu is happy to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it appears that he will not allow anyone, even Disney CEO Bob Chapek, to treat his huge MCU debut as anything less than a blockbuster.

On Saturday, the Chinese-Canadian actor responded to Chapek’s “interesting experiment” remark with a passionate message.

Chapek reportedly described “Shang-Chi” as a “interesting experiment” during an earnings call on Thursday.

“We believe it will be a worthwhile exercise for us. According to Entertainment Weekly, “the idea of being able to take a Marvel title to the service after it has been theatrical for 45 days will be yet another data point to inform our actions going forward on our properties.”

Despite the fact that he was clearly alluding to the film’s 45-day theatrical window before its Disney+ premiere, Liu has made it plain that he does not consider any aspect of his Marvel debut to be a “experiment.”

The 32-year-old actor expressed his displeasure on Twitter on Saturday.

“We are not a ‘interesting experiment,’” he said, along with some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot, in response to Chapek’s remark. “We are the underdogs; we are the misunderstood. We are the ones that defy the odds. We are a cultural and joyous festival that will endure despite a trying year. We are the unexpected. On September 3rd, I’m pumped up to make history; JOIN US.”

After the actor made the remark, he received a lot of support from his fans and friends.

Sherry Cola, star of “Good Trouble,” wrote, “Let’s f—in goooooo.” “I’ll be there!” says the speaker. Vincent Rodriguez III, star of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” has something to say about it. Chrishell Stause also added a “100” emoji to his response.

Since its teaser was released in April, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has been making headlines. It’s the first Marvel picture to feature an entirely Asian cast.

Liu talked about joining the “Avengers” and becoming a part of a “movement that drives society forward” in an interview from May.

“I’m excited, and I believe that, for all the good and bad that lies ahead, it’s a journey that I’m incredibly fortunate to be taking. I can imagine how much it would have meant to youngsters, including myself, to watch this when I was younger. “I completely grasp the significance,” Liu told PEOPLE. “I know it won’t be easy, but I’m also extremely thrilled about it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.