Simu Liu, star of ‘Shang-Chi,’ gives advice on stepping into the spotlight: ‘Be Unapologetic.’

When Simu Liu attended the Unforgettable Gala over the weekend, he talked about what it meant to be a trailblazer.

The 32-year-old Chinese-Canadian actor, who made history as Marvel’s first Asian superhero in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” said Saturday evening that he isn’t sure if the term “trailblazer” fits him, but that his community has to claim its own “greatness” at this time.

Liu told People, “I feel like someone who’s just trying to take up space.” “My parents raised me in the manner in which they lived, which was extremely quietly, very under the radar, because they didn’t want to rock the boat too much or cause a disturbance.” “I just feel like we have to walk into the spotlight as a group to collectively take [the]next steps,” he continued. We must be brave and unapologetic, and we must claim our grandeur. So that’s what I’m attempting.” Liu, on the other hand, admitted that setting an example is tough for him because he is “still my parents’ son.” This year’s Unforgettable Gala was held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and was the 19th edition of the prestigious awards presentation. According to the event’s website, it honored “Asian and Pacific Islander leaders who have campaigned for API presence in the arts, entertainment, and culture.”

Sherry Cola hosted the ceremony on Saturday. Other celebrities that attended were Sandra Oh, John Cho, Benedict Wong, and Daniel Dae Kim, in addition to Liu.

According to a press statement, Liu won the Breakout in Film Award this year, which honors “a emerging talent who has inspired viewers across the world.”

It was an honor for the “Asian Bachelorette 2” star to be recognized by his own community, he said.

He recalled his first Unforgettable Gala attendance three years ago, when he was still acting in “Kim’s Convenience,” telling People that it “felt so amazing to be a part of the community [and]to celebrate the wins” during his interview.

It was “very rewarding” for Liu to be honored for his work in “Shang-Chi” and to be surrounded by friends and colleagues.

"I believe I've been asked a million times over whether I feel that representing my community ever feels heavy, or like a burden, as if being a part of this group is," he said during his acceptance speech for his prize.