Simu Liu Reveals His Thoughts On Katy And Shang-Marriage Chi’s In ‘Shang-Chi’ Sequel [Watch].

Simu Liu, who confirmed the existence of a sequel to “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings” on Twitter earlier this month, revealed the destiny of his character Shang-Chi and Awkwafina’s character Katy on Wednesday.

Shang-Chi and Katy played best friends in the film, and in a recent interview with Character Media, the actor discussed whether or not their friendship will lead to marriage.

According to Liu, they already have a lovely friendship, and it’s great to see a man and a woman on film who don’t have to fall in love and can simply be friends.

“I’m not saying they’ll never do it, but it’s not even mentioned. “I believe what they have in the movie is simply truly great,” he stated, adding, “I believe it mirrors a lot of the male-female friendships that I have in life.”” When asked if they plan on getting married in the future, the 32-year-old actor answered, “We’ll have to wait and see where the tale goes, but if you ask me right now… Is it appropriate for Shaun and Katy to be romantically involved? No, I’m afraid.” “Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings” was the first Asian superhero film to be released in Hollywood, and it defied several racial prejudices.

Katy and Shang-non-sexual Chi’s friendship in the film is something that fans have never seen before, as the male lead character normally falls in love with another female lead character.

“Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings” isn’t the first Marvel Studios film to defy the unspoken norms; in “Eternals,” which was released on Nov. 5, the studio also featured a homosexual marriage and a sex scene.

In fact, numerous Gulf countries have banned the film and asked that same-sex love-making be removed before it can be released in theaters.

Aside from the “Shang-Chi” sequel, Liu will next be seen in “One True Loves,” which is currently in post-production and will be released next year. Liu is presently shooting “Arthur the King,” which will be released in 2022.