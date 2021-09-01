Simu Liu refers to Benedict Cumberbatch as a “sexy father” in a new interview.

Simu Liu, who is scheduled to release his upcoming Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on Friday, praised Benedict Cumberbatch on Reddit Tuesday.

On Marvel’s subreddit, the 32-year-old actor held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with his followers.

A fan asked Liu, “What is one thing you could not have foreseen or prepared for since the news broke of your casting that is less obvious to fans of the franchise at large?”

“At Comic-Con, the warm and soothing feeling of Benedict Cumberbatch’s hand on my shoulder. He responded, “Like a supportive but also sexy father,” and shared a group photo of Cumberbatch, 45, keeping his hand on Liu’s shoulder.

“My previously favorite AMA was done by Benedict Cumberbatch, and now I deeply want to see you two doing interviews together,” one fan wrote in the comments area, referring to Cumberbatch’s earlier AMA on Marvel’s subreddit. You have the same jumbled up vibe.”

“This is what my initial thinking is every time a non-A list actor comes to the MCU,” another fan said. It must be a fantastic experience. The MCU has created something genuinely incredible.”

On Twitter, one of the fans published screenshots of the game.

This isn’t the first time the actor has lauded the star of “Doctor Strange.”

The actor appeared on Monday’s episode of “Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw,” where he discussed his experience at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con.

“I was at Comic-Con four days after I was cast, but basically, we were all hustled onstage to take this group photo, and I felt this hand on my shoulder,” Liu explained. “It’s Benedict Cumberbatch,” says the caller. Doctor Strange is encircling me with his arm.”

Liu also shared what Cumberbatch said to him during the group shot on stage.

“[Cumberbatch] exclaimed, ‘Welcome, welcome, I’m very delighted for you,’ and the photo was snapped in a fraction of a second. It’s been memorialized in some way.”

In terms of work, Liu will appear in the animated series “Corner Gas Animated” as well as the television series “Star Wars: Visions.” He is now filming “Arthur the King,” while his other picture, “One True Loves,” is in development.