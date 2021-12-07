Simu Liu Reacts To ‘Shang-Chi’ Sequel News: ‘We Flopped So Hard We Got A Sequel.’

A sequel to “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has been announced. Simu Liu, the principal actor, used the chance to bash critics in response to the news.

“We got a sequel because we flopped so severely!!” On Monday, Liu published a Variety rumor on Twitter, claiming that the sequel to the Marvel film is now in the works and that director Destin Daniel Cretton is slated to return.

“Yes,” Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo in “Eternals,” wrote in the comments section. Yes, of course. Oh. Yes, of course.

Many fans have asked if there will be a crossover between Shang-Chi and Kingo after Nanjiani’s remark.

One of them inquired, “Did Kingo and Shang Chi pass over?”

Many fans reacted to the tweet by declaring “Shang-Chi” to be one of the best Marvel films ever made.

“I think Shang-Chi legitimately ranks in my top 5 for Marvel flicks,” one of them wrote. The film is well-paced, visually stunning, and has a surprising emotional depth. Not to add that they managed to make a faceless creature the prettiest thing I’ve ever seen.” “Just for perspective, Shang-Chi is presently the highest earning film in America and the eighth highest grossing film worldwide for 2021, and it didn’t have a release in China, which is one of the largest foreign markets,” another fan wrote. Of course, all of this is taking place in the midst of a pandemic.” In September, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” was released. Many netizens at the time pointed out that the film’s box office take was lower than other Marvel productions prior to the epidemic.

When Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed that the film would be released solely in theaters, calling it a “interesting experiment,” Liu rushed to social media to criticize the executive.

Liu remarked on Twitter before of the film’s premiere, “We are not an experiment.”

“We’re the underdogs; we’re the underdogs. We are the ones that defy the odds. We are a cultural and joyous festival that will endure despite a trying year. “We are the unexpected.” The actor’s next film will be “One True Loves,” which will be released next year. Liu is presently shooting “Arthur the King,” which will be released in 2022.