Simu Liu claims that his path is not the same as Jackie Chan’s, Let Li’s, or Bruce Lee’s.

Simu Liu, who recently starred in the Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” has explained how his career path differs from that of other Asian actors such as Jackie Chan, Jet Li, and Bruce Lee, and revealed his desire to “challenge” fans’ perceptions of him with a “completely different” role in a future film.

The 32-year-old actor, who is now filming the rom-com “One True Loves,” explained why he selected a light-hearted picture after performing an action-packed one to The Hollywood Reporter.

He told the outlet, “For something completely different!” “I anticipated that after an action/martial arts spectacular like Shang-Chi, a lot of people would expect me to do more kung-fu films.” He went on to say how critical it is to change people’s perceptions of him, not only for him but for all Asians.

“It’s always been important to me to challenge people’s perceptions of myself, as well as Asian people in general,” he continued. “While I admire legends like Jackie Chan, Jet Li, and Bruce Lee, I am well aware that my route is totally different.” Liu clarified that he is not a “master of kung-fu,” but rather an actor who “worked extremely hard to embody the character” in the Marvel film.

The actor, who plays a man named Sam in the upcoming rom-com, adds that he is “truly in love” with the character he is portraying.

The film “One True Loves” is based on Jenkin Reid’s 2016 novel of the same name.

Andy Fickman produced and directed the film, which is set to be released next year. In addition to Luke Bracey, Michaela Conlin, Phillipa Soo, and Tom Everett Scott, the picture stars Luke Bracey, Michaela Conlin, Phillipa Soo, and Tom Everett Scott.

In addition, Liu will appear in Simon Cellan Jones’ true-life canine adventure film “Arthur the King.” Mark Wahlberg, Michael Landes, Zamantha Daz, Roger Wasserman, Sharon Gallardo, and Luis del Valle are among the cast members.

In September, the actor also lent his voice to the animated TV series “Corner Gas Animated.”