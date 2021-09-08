Simu Liu, a Marvel star, ‘laughs’ at critics who predicted that ‘Shang-Chi’ would be a flop.

Simu Liu, a Chinese-born Canadian actor whose first Marvel feature was released over Labor Day weekend, took to Twitter on Tuesday to quiet his critics who predicted the movie would be a bomb.

On September 3, the film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” was released in theaters.

In its first weekend, the film grossed $140 million worldwide. It is Marvel Studios’ first film featuring an Asian protagonist.

“Me laughing at the people who said we’d flop,” the 32-year-old actor posted with a photo of himself taken years ago when he worked as an iStock model.

“We always believed in you, @simuliu,” iStock’s official Twitter account replied to the actor’s tweet. And if being a super hero doesn’t work out, we’re always here.”

The actor, however, was not amused by the remark, responding, “Is the door open to join in the hundreds of thousands of dollars you made off those images because I got paid a hundred bucks?”

Many people responded to Liu’s remark on social media.

One individual pointed out that the celebration isn’t really necessary at this moment because the film hasn’t yet broken even.

The user wrote, “Dude, I’ve seen pudding with tougher skin than you.” “Yes, your film set a new Labor Day release record, which is something to be proud of, but it still needs more money to break even. Relax, quit slamming YouTubers, and gain some perspective.”

“Budget was $150 million, and it has made $140 million globally so far,” another user remarked. So, it’ll take a few more days to break even.”

The actor also made fun of YouTubers who claimed that the first Asian Marvel film would be a box office flop.

On Tuesday, Liu posted a gallery of such thumbnails to his Instagram Story.

The plot of “Shang-Chi” centres around the “Ten Rings,” a criminal organization. The action-adventure depicts a martial arts master’s quest as he deals with a secret organization.

The actor is presently shooting “Arthur the King,” while another picture, “One True Loves,” is in the works.