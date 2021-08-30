Simone Biles on her decision to withdraw from the 2020 Olympics: “I Definitely Had The Team In My Best Interest.”

Simone Biles spoke openly about her choice to retire from the Olympics, as well as how her teammates influenced her decision.

Following the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Simone, 24, gave an interview with her mother Nellie Biles for AthletaWell from her home in Houston, Texas. Nellie said she had “quite a few questions that I would love to share the answers to” in an exclusive interview with E! News, where she said she had “quite a few questions that I would love to share the answers to.”

Nellie asked Simone what was going through her mind when she decided to withdraw from the Olympics during their conversation. Simone took a break early in the competition to focus on her mental health, but she returned for the balance beam final.

The athlete informed her mother, “I absolutely had the team in my best interest, and that’s why I decided to pull out.” “I didn’t want to risk them missing out on a medal spot. Because the girls were more than willing to enter and perform their duties, which they did.”

Her mental health troubles began before they came in Japan, according to the gymnast. She ascribed it to a “stress element” that had accumulated over time and that she was unaware of until it struck her.

She explained, “Even I didn’t realize I was going through it until it simply happened.” “It’s just a pain in the neck. Let’s say you’ve been training for five years and things haven’t gone as planned. However, I am aware that I assisted many people and sportsmen in speaking up about mental health and saying no. I knew I wouldn’t be able to compete if I went out there. “I had a feeling I was going to get hurt.”

Despite the fact that things did not go as planned, Simone received a silver in the team final and a bronze on the balance beam. After withdrawing from the game, the Season 24 contestant of “Dancing With the Stars” discussed how she prioritized her mental health.

“I spent a lot of time talking to my coaches. I spoke with the sports psychologists for Team USA. Justin Bieber contacted me and sent me a message. Demi Lovato, too,” she continued.

On Instagram, the “Baby” singer expressed his support for Simone. On July 28, Bieber posted a photo of Simone and stated that he agreed with her decision to drop out of the competition.

"No one can ever comprehend the pressures you are under! I know we've never met, but I'm really happy of the decision to withdraw," Bieber stated. "It's as simple as — well, you know what I mean.